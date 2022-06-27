Renowned devotional songwriter Chowalloor Krishnankutty (86) no more

Chowalloor Krishnankutty (86), noted devotional songwriter, screenwriter and former assistant editor of Malayala Manorama, is no more.

Krishnankutty, who was under treatment for months, died at Amala Medical College Hospital on Sunday. The cremation will be held later.

'Oru neramengilum kanathe vayyente guruvayurappa nin divyaroopam', 'Udhichuyarnnu mamalamele uthram nakshatram', and 'guruvayur omanakannanunniikk chila neramundoru kallanottam' were some of the popular devotional songs that he wrote.

Chowalloor wrote over 3,000 devotional songs.

Besides, Chowalloor also donned the role of a screenwriter for a few Malayalam films namely 'Prabhatasandhya', 'Sreeragam', 'Karpooradeepam' and 'Chaithanyam'. He wrote the dialogues for 'Sargam'.

Chowalloor also made documentaries on Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, Kalamandalam Kalyanikuttiamma, Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair, Kalamandalam Appukutty Poduval, Keezhppadam Sukumaraan Nair, Kudamalur Karunakaran Nair and Chambakkulam Pachupilla.

He was also a recipient of numerous awards, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Humour and the state award for Best song in drama.

Chowalloor began his career as a journalist with 'Navajeevan' which was published out of Thrissur. When Malayala Manorama launched its unit in Kozhikode in 1966, Chowalloor joined the editorial team and retired in 2004.

He penned over 200 books.

He was born on July 11, 1936, at Variyath, Chowalloor in Thrissur. Kodungallur Kavil Variyath Shankunni Variyar and Parukutty Varasyar were his parents.

Wife: Thrissilassery Variyath Saraswathy. Children: Usha, Unnikrishnan.