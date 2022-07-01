ESZ row: Kerala CMO counters Rahul's claim, shares copy of mailed letter

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office has refuted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Pinarayi Vijayan has yet to acknowledge his letter that was sent soon after the Supreme Court mandated buffer zones around protected forests in early June.

Kerala's Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty shared a copy of the letter issued from Pinarayi Vijayan's office on his Facebook page in reply to Rahul's comment made hardly an hour ago in Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi had accused the chief minister of maintaining silence on the matter mainly concerning the people of his constituency, Wayanad.

As per Sivankutty's post, Rahul Gandhi's letter dated June 8 was received by the CMO on June 13. "On June 23, 2022, the chief minister replied to Rahul Gandhi via mail," Sivankutty said.

Recently, CPM's students' organisation, SFI attacked Rahul Gandhi's office at Kalpetta in Wayanad accusing him of not reacting to the SC order. The CPM and the chief minister had condemned the attack and warned of "strict action" against the culprits.

Content of the letter shared by Sivankutty:

Dear Shri Rahul ji,

I am in receipt of your letter dated June 8, 2022. Government of Kerala will take all possible steps to solve the difficulties of the local communities consequent to the Apex Court judgment on Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ). In this context, I request you to raise this issue in the forthcoming Parliament sessions.

With regards,

Yours sincerely,

Pinarayi Vijayan