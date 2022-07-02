'I've evidence of sexual harassment against PC George'

The complainant in the sexual harassment case against PC George has claimed she has evidence, including phone records.

Talking to mediapersons here on Saturday, the woman, who is accused in the Solar Scam, said she has handed over the proof to the investigators.

"He knows the things he has done. We have talked to each other the last eight years and every conversation was recorded," the complainant said.

She said in the conversations, PC George can be heard telling her to come to different locations. "I never entertained any of those requests telling him sir, I'm not here or not there.

"On May 5, he called me to his residence at Erattupetta. Then I was after the conspiracy (in the gold smuggling case) to probe the reason for dragging me into it. I went there but only stood in the sit-out of the house.

"That was my strict decision. Regardless of how protective he was or whether he was my mentor or anybody, I had decided that I would not go inside."