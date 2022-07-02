PC George arrested in sexual harassment case

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Poonjar MLA PC George was arrested on Saturday in a sexual harassment case. The complaint was filed by an accused in the solar case.

The arrest was recorded by the Museum police under IPC sections, 354 and 354A.

Later while talking to reporters, George also named the victim, creating a fracas. When a reporter asked him if it was proper to name the victim, he retorted with an indecent remark against her.

The arrest came during PC George's interrogation in connection with another case filed by KT Jaleel, regarding the revelations of the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Jaleel has accused George and Swapna of making false revelations against the CM, thereby attempting to trigger unrest.

The investigators questioned George after analysing the secret statement of Saritha S Nair, in which she charged that George forced her to make the revelations.

The statements of the employees of HRDS, where Swapna works, were recorded on Friday.

Swapna's plea to dismiss the conspiracy case was deferred to next Friday by the High Court.

The HC had dismissed her anticipatory bail plea earlier.