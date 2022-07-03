ED should probe into foreign trips of CM, daughter: P C George

Poonjar: Former legislator P C George has raised serious allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan. He alleged they are hand in glove with a shady real estate magnate named Faris Aboobacker and the father-daughter duo plays a major role in a racket.

Demanding the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the foreign trips of the CM and his daughter, George alleged that Veena visits the same places where the CM had been, soon after or before the CM’s foreign trips.

Asked whether he has any evidence to substantiate his allegations, George said the ED has to probe and bring out the evidence. He said, whatever evidence he has, has been handed over to the ED. He said, he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

George made the disclosures soon after he was let out on bail on Saturday evening after he was arrested on charges of sexual harassment hours before.

He said there is an attempt to bring a false witness in the molestation complaint against him by the solar case accused.

“A person whom I have not ‘met’ has met me and the complainant. They are trying to book my wife also. I will defend that legally. I will also file a defamation suit for the fabricating fake cases against me,” George added.

Responding to George's arrest, his son Shaun George claimed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind the conspiracy that has been hatched to trap his father.

“The CM is scared all his corrupt activities are going to be exposed. His blind love for his daughter is pushing him to make ridiculous decisions,” said Shaun.

PC George arrested by police in a sexual harrasment case filed by solar scam accused. Photo: Rinku Raj/Manorama

George's wife Usha too alleged that the CM was behind her husband's arrest. She said the timing of all this was suspicious and that Pinarayi Vijayan was desperate to escape from being exposed. She further said the case will be dealt with strongly.

Meanwhile, George's lawyer alleged that the former MLA was framed in a fake case and that it was nothing but an attempt to tarnish the social worker's image.