Arif Khan wrote to railway ministers to fast-track nod for SilverLine

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the BJP strongly opposes State Government’s SilverLine project, Kerala Governor had written to the Centre seeking intervention to expedite the process of approving the project.

In the letter addressed to the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, dated August 16, 2021, the Governor has requested the Minister’s intervention in expediting the approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Silverline Semi High-Speed Rail Project which had received ‘in-principle' approval from the Railway Ministry.

The Governor’s letter to the Union Railway Minister was after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the same, on July 13, 2021. The letter also mentions that the CM had called on the PM.

In December 2020, Khan had written to the then Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal favouring the Silverline project. However, when political controversies erupted following the social impact assessment of the project, the Governor had reacted against the project, indirectly.