AKG Centre attack: 8 days have passed, Kerala Police clueless

Eight days have passed since a biker hurled an explosive at the AKG Centre in the capital, but the Kerala Police remains clueless about the culprit's whereabouts.

At midnight of July 1, a person riding a scooter had left in a hurry after flinging an explosive that contrary to the CPM's claim of being a 'bomb' was later found to be a low-intensity explosive.

As the grainy CCTV footage of the incident has not shed light on the identity of the culprit, the Kerala Police have reached out to C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing).

The investigators are hopeful of finding some clarity in the footage with the help of C-DAC so as to at least get a proper reading of the number plate or get some valuable information on the identity of the culprit.

So far, the police have reportedly tried every other possible means and failed.

At least 100 CCTV footage in the locality has been scanned but the scooter hasn't been found. Besides phone calls made in three tower locations during the time were also inspected but in vain.

The Kerala Police is also monitoring social media posts made soon after the incident.

While the CPM continues to maintain its stand that the attack was the handiwork of Congress, it hasn't been raising much voice even as the culprit is yet to be found.

A large team of the Thiruvananthapuram Police headed by two DySPs is probing the incident.