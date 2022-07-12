Elderly Kozhikode man kills wife, takes own life

Inside one-and-a-half months, the village of Thiruvallur near Vadakara in Kozhikode district has witnessed a second incident of a husband murdering his wife before taking own life.

On Tuesday at Kunivayalil here, an elderly man, Krishnan hacked his wife Narayani to death, before committing suicide. It is alleged that Narayani had dementia.

In an earlier case reported at Kanjiratt near here, a man had ended own life after taking the life of his cancer-stricken wife.

The recent tragedy came to light when the couple's son, Karthikeyan who had gone out with his wife, returned by 7.30pm. The youngster had got married seven months ago.

Krishnan was a daily-wage labourer, who was upset by his wife's memory loss, locals said.

Besides, Karthikeyan, the couple had two daughters, one of whom stays hardly half-a-kilometre away.

