Kottayam girl who jumped off college building succumbs to injuries

Kottayam: A 21-year-old student who tried to take her own life by jumping off her college building succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

It was on Monday that Devika Murali, a third-year Sociology graduate, decided to end her life. She jumped off the third floor of her college building here in the city.

Whilst undergoing treatment, the woman, a native of Pandalam, had reportedly told the police that she committed the act owing to mental difficulties.

Note: Suicide is not a solution to anything. Seek help from mental health experts. Helpline Nos - 1056, 0471- 2552056