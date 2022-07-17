Kerala Monsoon Bumper results out, Rs 10cr for lottery sold in Ernakulam

The results of the Kerala government's Monsoon Bumper lottery were announced on Sunday. The ticket with the number MA 235610 has won the first prize of Rs 10 crore.

The second prize (Rs 50 lakh) is for the ticket numbered MG 456064.

The first prize has gone to a ticket sold in Ernakulam. The lottery was sold by an agent at Nedumbassery who purchased the ticket from Sahayi Lottey Agency in Angamaly. The winner has not been identified yet.

The ticket was priced at Rs 250. A total of 24,45,740 tickets were sold.

The Kerala government, which earns a major portion of its revenues from lottery sales, issues bumper tickets on occasions, including Onam, Vishu, Christmas-New Year and Monsoon.

The first prize in the Onam bumper lottery of the Kerala government this year will carry a record-breaking prize money of Rs 25 crore. Each ticket will cost Rs 500 this time.

The government is aiming to raise more than Rs 40 crore through the sale of Onam bumper lotteries this year.

The Directorate of Lotteries' confidence stems from the fact that all 54 lakh tickets, barring eight damaged ones, printed last year were sold at Rs 300 a piece.

Lotteries printed daily under various names are being sold completely in the State. Still, the government has capped the number of lotteries being printed per day to 1.8 crore to prevent it from becoming gambling.

The face value of the upcoming Onam bumper is Rs 396, and the remaining Rs 109, accounting for 28 per cent of the total cost, is GST, which will be equally shared between the Centre and State governments.