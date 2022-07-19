Actor assault case: New prosecutors named, July 22 deadline to submit probe report

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted time till July 22 to the Crime Branch to submit the further investigation report in the actress assault case.

The request of the Crime Branch probe team seeking three more weeks' time for the submission of the further probe report was turned down by the court.

The inquiry team wanted to carry out a detailed probe with regard to the latest forensic report that the memory card containing the sensitive visuals was opened illegally when it was taken to three different courts.

The Crime Branch asked for more time after observing variation in the hash value of the memory card and also after taking into account the allegation of former DGP (Jail) R Sreelekha through her YouTube channel that the case against Dileep was a fabricated one.

When the High Court rejected their plea for allotting additional time, the prosecution told the High Court that the final report was ready.

But Prosecution Director General T A Shaji pleaded that since many copies of the report have to be taken, time should be given till Monday to submit the same. Then, Judge Kausar Edappagath gave time till Friday to submit the report.

The Crime Branch began the further probe after film director Balachandrakumar alleged that first accused Pulsar Suni and eighth accused and actor Dileep had close contacts. Earlier, the court had given three extensions for submitting the further probe report. During the last hearing, the court gave extension till July 15.

The true copy of the memory card was submitted before the trial court on Monday morning in a sealed cover.

New Public Prosecutor

V Ajakumar will be appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the actress attack case. K B Sunil Kumar will be the new Additional Special Prosecutor.

The decison to this effect was taken as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

While picking the nominees, the government took into account the suggestion made by the assulted

Earlier, two public prosecutors resigned from their posts in protest against some of the comments made by the trial court.

Additional chargesheet ready

The Crime Branch has completed the work on the preparation of the additional chargesheet in the actress case. The chargesheet running into more than 1, 500 pages contains 100 new witnesses.

The new accused included in the chargesheet is Sarath, who is a close friend of actor Dileep. Sarath is charged with the offence of tampering with evidence in the case.