A day after Jayarajan's travel ban, IndiGo Airline bus seized in Kozhikode

A day after IndiGo banned LDF convener E P Jayarajan for three weeks for a ruckus inside a flight, the airline's bus was seized in Kozhikode alleging tax evasion.

As per reports, the bus, operating at the Karipur Airport, was seized at Ramanattukara Tuesday evening by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).

The MVD officials said it will be released once the pending tax dues are settled.

The airline had imposed a three-week flight ban on Jayarajan and a two-week ban on two Youth Congress activists for the incident that took place on June 13 inside a flight, aboard which was Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Jayarajan is accused of pushing the two protesters who shouted slogans at the CM when the flight landed in Thiruvananthapuram.

Soon after he was banned Jayarajan announced that he would never fly on IndiGo ever. “They have imposed a three-week ban on me but I don't intend to travel in an IndiGo flight ever again," he had said on Monday.

Earlier, Jayarajan was seen boarding a train to Kannur from the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station. Shortly before beginning his train journey, Jayarajan told mediapersons there the public might follow his lead and boycott IndiGo.

He even claimed the company might collapse if more people opted to boycott the airline.

Incidentally, hours later IndiGo took to social media in an apparent dig at Jayarajan's remark. The airline posted an image of a young woman standing near a railway track and looking up at an IndiGo flight. They captioned it: "Up above the world so fly!"