NEET frisking case: Police take five women into custody

The Kerala police team probing the case relating to the frisking of candidates who appeared for the recent NEET examination on Tuesday took five women into custody.

Two of them are employees of the college where the medical entrance examination was held and three belong to the agency which conducted the frisking.

DIG R Nishanthini said the police were questioning them.

The police are probing the complaint that several women students were forced to remove their inner-wear before entering the exam hall as the women engaged in frisking did not allow them to wear clothes with metal hooks.

The police have received at least five complaints about the incident.

The police have examined the CCTV footage from Marthomas Institute of Information and Technology, Ayur, where the incident took place. From the visuals, the police have found that four women were engaged in frisking the female candidates.

A private agency had been engaged to do the pre-exam frisking. The agency had assigned four men and four women to do the job.

The central government has ordered a probe into the incident in which some girl students were forced to remove their inner-wear before entering a NEET exam centre in Kerala's Kollam district.

The issue came to light on Monday when the father of a 17-year-old girl complained to the police about the exam. He told the media that his daughter, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour-long exam without a brassiere.

The father had told media that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which did not say anything about inner-wear.

According to him, several other girls who appeared for the examination at the centre also had to face similar harassment.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday ordered an immediate probe into the incident which grabbed national attention on Monday after a girl's father lodged a complaint with the police.

Pradhan has sought a report from the additional secretary, education, in Kerala.

The minister intervened in the matter even as two MPs from the state submitted a notice to raise the issue as an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. Congress MPs Hibi Eden and K Muraleedharan have given the notice.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has shot off a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking strong against the agency, which allegedly forced girl students to remove their inner garments.

No complaint received: NTA

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency which conducts the entrance exam said it has not received any written complaint about the incident. NTA officials said removal of inner-wear as part of the pre-test frisking was against its rules.