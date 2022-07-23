KSRTC pensions: More than 41,000 yet to get their pensions

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 41000 pensioners from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are yet to get their pensions for the month of July. The pension distribution has been stalled due to the delay in the renewal of the agreement with the Cooperative department.



It is alleged that the KSRTC continues its inaction on pension distribution even after the High Court order on giving away pensions immediately.



Meanwhile, the management has informed that the KSRTC staff’s pay distribution for the month of June would begin today. The drivers and conductors would be paid their salary in the first phase. The salary distribution would be carried out in a phased manner like in the previous months.



The salary payment could be facilitated with the Government aid of Rs 50 crore. A total of Rs 79 crore is needed to distribute the salary to all the employees with the KSRTC. As of now, the Management has no definite answer as to how it would get the funds to pay the rest of the salary to the staff.

