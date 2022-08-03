Rains abate, red alert withdrawn for 7 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The IMD on Wednesday lifted 'red alert' from seven districts in Kerala as intensity of rain weakened in the state. Red alert has been declared only for three districts – Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki – as per the latest information from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier, the IMD had issued a red alert in all the districts of the state barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, for Wednesday and predicted heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

The death toll in the rain-related incidents rose to 13 on Wednesday as the body of a young man who went missing in the Itthikara River (Itthikarayar) in Kollam was found. The dead has been identified as Naufal, a resident of Ayathil. The body was found in the Pallimon area. He was swept away by strong currents on Tuesday afternoon.

Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in 12 districts. Kasaragod and Kannur are the only districts where holiday has not been declared. Various universities have postponed their examinations scheduled for Wednesday.

Pathanamthitta district continued to receive heavy rain on Wednesday morning also. The intensity of rain has become lesser in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikoe and Ernakulam districts.

The heavy rains led to six deaths -- one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts and three in Kannur district -- resulting in a total of 12 rain-related casualties in the state from July 31 till date, the Kerala State Emergency Operations Center (KSEOC) said.

Besides that, three people have also gone missing from various parts of the state during the day, it said.

In view of the heavy rainfall and anticipating landslides, flash floods and other disasters, the state government opened 95 relief camps across Kerala where 2,291 people have been relocated, KSEOC said.

The heavy rainfall also damaged 126 houses between July 31 till date and of those 27 homes were completely destroyed, it said.

In view of the red alerts issued by the IMD and the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in the state in the next few days, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the warning of very heavy rains in the state in the days ahead should be taken very seriously as continuous rainfall of more than 200 mm is likely to create a crisis.

There is a need for vigilance and preparedness in the state in anticipation of natural disasters like landslides, mountain floods, flash floods, and waterlogging in cities and low-lying areas, the CM said in a Facebook post.

Vijayan also said that the Central Water Commission has issued a warning regarding the water levels of various rivers, like Pampa, Manimala and Neyyar, crossing the danger marks at several places.

He said the commission has also warned that water levels of rivers like Achankovil, Kaliyar, Thodupuzha and Meenachil are on the rise and therefore, people living on the banks of all these rivers should be cautious and steps are being taken to relocate them to safer locations.

He has requested everyone not to be reluctant to relocate and to follow the instructions of the authorities.

The CM also directed that the camps should adhere to COVID-19 norms and there should be special facilities for pregnant women, lactating mothers and persons with special needs.

He further said, in the post, that the KSEOC was functioning as the state-level control room with representatives of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Rescue Forces and other departments concerned and control rooms have also been set up in all districts and taluks.

Besides that, nine NDRF teams have been deployed in the state apart from the two units of the Defence Security Corps stationed in Kannur and Palakkad districts and one column of the Army in Thiruvananthapuram district, he said.

As there is a possibility of strong winds along with rain, steps should be taken on a war footing to secure electric lines, posts, trees and hoardings to avoid accidents due to their collapse, he said and added that earthmovers and other machinery should be kept ready in advance in disaster-prone areas to deal with landslides and flash floods in hilly areas.

Restricting travel to hilly areas and on water bodies, avoiding night time travel and advising fishermen not to go out to sea in view of possibility of strong winds and huge waves, were some of the other directions the state government has issued, the CM said.

The CPM state secretariat, in a release, said it has asked all its workers to be part of the relief and rescue work in the state.

The Pathanamthitta Collector has been tasked with taking appropriate steps to ensure that the functions related to the Niraputhari festival, which marks the beginning of the harvest season, and Aranmula Vallasadhya at Sabarimala are not disrupted, a release said.

Data on the daily water-levels of the dams operated by KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) indicate that water-levels in five Idukki dams -- Ponmudi, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Erattayar and Lower Periyar -- as well as the Moozhiyar and Poringalkuthu dams in Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, respectively, have reached the red alert storage levels.

Two Irrigation department reservoirs in Palakkad -- Meenkara and Mangalam -- reached Orange alert storage levels on Tuesday due to the heavy rains, according to the data on the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) website.

The Ernakulam district officials also said that an emergency action committee comprising local bodies will be formed to take steps to prevent waterlogging in Kochi city and supervise rescue and evacuation operations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard also stepped into help with search and rescue operations.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

(With inputs from PTI)