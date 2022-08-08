Heavy rain: Holiday for several educational insitutions in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: A holiday has been declared for schools and educational institutions in six Kerala districts in view of heavy rain in the region.

The six districts are Wayanad, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

In Wayanad, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, will have a holiday on Monday. However, residential schools shall function as usual.

In Idukki, all educational institutions in Devikulam and Peermade taluks have been given a holiday.

In Udumbanchola taluk, schools and colleges situated in Bison Valley and Chinnakanal panchayats will have a holiday. Besides these taluks, all schools that have been converted into relief camps in the district will have a holiday as well.

In Alappuzha, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kuttanad taluk will have a holiday on Monday. Besides Kuttanad, all schools that have been converted into relief camps in the district will have a holiday as well.

In Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kottayam, only schools that have been temporarily converted to relief camps will have a holiday on Monday.

Exams and interviews will be held as scheduled in all these districts.

A low-pressure formation over the North Western Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Odisha and Bengal, is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours, warns the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low-pressure trough that stretches from the southern coast of Maharashtra to the northern coast of Kerala, the cyclonic circulation laying over the East Central Arabian sea and the monsoon trough that remains active south of its normal position, are all likely to bring isolated heavy rains in Kerala until August 10, IMD predicts.

On Monday, a yellow alert has been sounded in Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod.

4 shutters of Anathode-Kakki dam to open

Four shutters of the Kakki-Anathode dam, from where the state's second-largest hydroelectric project, Sabarigiri, functions, will open at 11 am on Monday.



The decision was taken after the water level in the reservoirs reached the rule curve. An order to this effect was made by the Rule Curve Committee to the Kakkad Division of the Dam Safety Department on Sunday afternoon. The rule curve of the Anathode dam is 975.75 metres. As on Sunday evening, the water level has reached 975.50 metres.

Around 100 cumecs of water will be released through four shutters, which will be raised by two feet. Depending on the existing water level, no more than 50 cumecs of water will be released. Even if 100 cumecs of water is released, the water level in the Pampa river will not rise more than 30 cm.

Once released, the water will reach Pampa Triveni within two hours via Anathode Kakkiyar.

Banasura Sagar dam to open on Monday



A red alert has been sounded at Banasura Sagar Dam, which impounds the Karamanathodu tributary of the Kabini River, in Wayanad.



With the water level in the dam surpassing the upper rule level of 774 metres, the Wayanad district collector informed that the dam's shutter will be raised by 10 cm at 8 am on Monday.

Evacuation of residents living on the river's banks is underway.