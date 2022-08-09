2 shutters of Idamalayar dam raised, water level in Periyar expected to go up

Kochi: Authorities have asked residents on the banks of Periyar river to stay vigilant as two shutters of the Idmalayar dam were raised on Tuesday.

The Idamalayar shutters were raised by 50 cm to release 50 cubic metres per second.

The water from Idamalayar will first reach Bhoothathankettu and flow towards airport area.

The water level in Idukki and Mullaperiyar dams in Kerala has not come down even after lifting more shutters. In fact, the inflow to the reservoirs of these dams is increasing following the heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

Presently, all the 13 shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam have been raised and water is being released at the rate of 8,627 cusecs per second.

Meanwhile, the authorities are planning to increase the volume of water being released from Idukki Dam on Tuesday. The water level in Idukki Dam is 2,386.90 feet now and the rate of water flowing out is 300 cusecs per second. Five shutters have been lifted here. With water flowing to the Periyar River from Mullaperiyar Dam, houses located in areas such as Manchumala, Aattoram, Kadassikadavu and Karuppupalam were flooded.

Water level in Mullaperiyar has also exceeded the rule curve now and there are concerns in Kerala that Tamil Nadu authorities – who are in charge of the dam – would release more water into the Periyar River. In view of this possibility, Kerala has asked Tamil Nadu to stick to the rule curve.

Other dams

There are plans to raise more shutters of the Malampuzha Dam also. Currently, four shutters have been lifted by 55 cm.

The authorities have also banned traffic along Mukkai-Nilampathy Road after the water swelled considerably in the Mukkai River.

At Kanjirapuzha Dam also, the shutters have been lifted from 80 cm to one m.

The valve of Siruvani Dam is now open by 1.70 m. It was 1.50 m till Monday. At Chulliyar Dam, a spillway would be opened on Tuesday as the water level is a mere 1.5 feet below the maximum.

In Pathanamthitta district, the Kakki-Anathodu Dam and Pamba Dam under the Sabarigiri Project are already open. The outflow of water from Kakki-Anathodu Dam is 70 cubic m per second and from Pamba Dam 25 cubic m per second, following which the water level in the Pamba River is expected to rise.

Relief camps

The authorities have arranged 11 relief camps in Palakkad district where 323 people have been relocated from their homes. Heavy rainfall is still reported from the hilly areas of Palakkad, including Attapady.

(1 cusec is one cubic foot of water flow per second. It translates into 28.32 litres of water per second.)