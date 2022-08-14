Woman stabbed by son dies at Kottayam MCH

Published: August 14, 2022 03:48 PM IST
Mary

Kottayam: A woman, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after being stabbed by her son, passed away on Sunday. 

The deceased, Mary, 52, hailed from Puthussery in Angamaly. 

Mary was being treated at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Her son Kiran attacked her with a knife in the wee hours of August 1 after an altercation with her at their residence. He admitted her to the hospital soon after the incident. 

Though her surgery was conducted at a private hospital in Angamaly, she was later shifted to the Kottayam MCH.

Kiran was remanded in judicial custody and is lodged at the Aluva Sub Jail. 

