37 years after daughter's accident death, Kottayam man dies on same spot

An elderly man in Kottayam died in a road accident near the spot where his daughter had lost her life 37 years ago.

Myalil MK Joseph (77) died after a speeding KSRTC bus ran over his scooter near the Holy Cross School at Thellakom in the district by 9.10 pm on Thursday.

Joseph, who owned a lodge near the Caritas Junction was headed there when the KSRTC bus that was overtaking another vehicle rammed his scooter.

In 1985, Joseph's four-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident at the same location.

Locals have complained that the area is accident-prone and at least seven persons have died there.

Joseph is survived by his wife Thressiamma (retired nursing superintendent, medical college), son Jaison and daughter Jaya.