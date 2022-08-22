Cop nabbed with MDMA; fellow officers' involvement suspected

Thodupuzha: After a civil police officer of the Idukki AR camp was nabbed with MDMA and ganja, indications are that some other officers could also be involved in the incident.



The excise had nabbed civil police officer M J Shanavas, 33, and his friend Shamnas K Shaji with the drugs. Both were produced before the magistrate on Sunday and remanded till September 3.

Shanavas had initially given a statement that drugs were given by a medical representative, who is a native of Ernakulam. But the details were not obtained. He later said that it was given by a Vannapuram native. Though attempts were made to contact the phone number provided by the accused, the phone was found to be switched off. The excise team is all set to conduct further investigation.

Two of Shanavas' friends had come to stay at the quarters of the AR camp, a high-security area, a couple of days ago. It is suspected that they had arrived at the camp for dealing drugs.

The drugs, seized by the police, are kept at the camp. Shanavas, who also had the charge of assistant GD, had often been given the security duty of this room. He took advantage of this to sneak out drugs, as per the allegations.

Shanavas, a police association leader, and certain others used to hand over drugs to officers within and outside the camp, some police officers have said. Such unlawful activities took place with the backing of an officer who is from another district, according to officers at the camp.

Though several complaints have been made against officers who are also police association leaders, the probe was allegedly subverted using political influence.