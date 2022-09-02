Silverline again? Govt gets legal advice to proceed with Social Impact Assessment Study

Kochi: The Advocate General (AG) has given legal advice in favour of resuming the Social Impact Assessment Study of the Silverline Project. There is no impediment in entrusting the current agencies with the study, the legal advice said.

In the meantime, the K-Rail has handed over a report to the Railway Board after completing the survey on the railway land through which K-Rail passes. The report says 108-hectare railway land is needed for the project. The Revenue Minister has also handed over the file to the Chief Minister, seeking his permission to issue a notification for the same.

The AG’s legal advice paves the way for resuming the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study, which got disrupted following widespread protests. The Revenue Department sought legal advice after the deadline for the Social Impact Assessment Study expired in all districts. The AG's legal advice says that the SIA can be entrusted with the currently assigned agencies, or new contracts may be given through new tenders. The Government has to take a decision on this now.

The K-Rail report, submitted to the Railway Board after completing the survey to assess how much railway land is required for the project, has found that in nine districts, a total of 108 hectares of land is needed in 189.6-kilometer length. Initially, it was thought that 180 hectares would be required.

As per the study report, most land is required in Kozhikode, that is 40.35 hectares. In Malappuram, 26.30 hectares, and in Kannur, 20.65-hectare Railway land is needed. Some rail over bridges and underpasses will have to be acquired. A total of 3.6-hectare land having buildings in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts will have to be taken over for Silverline.

Southern Railway authorities and K-Rail engineers jointly conducted the survey. The survey details superimposed on the present Silverline map were also handed over to the Railway Board. The railway land will be considered the Centre's contribution to the project.