Names invited for Vidyarambham in Malayala Manorama

Malayala Manorama is organising a grand ‘Vidyarambham 2022’ ceremony on October 5 in eleven identified centres in Kerala, besides Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Dubai.

People can register the name of their children in the ‘Ezhuthiniruthu’ event.

Prominent cultural leaders will initiate children into the ‘World of Letters' on Vijayadashami Day at all these centres. All those children attending the ceremony will be issued certificates carrying their photos.

The registration can be done over the phone or by visiting the ‘Malayala Manorama’ offices directly from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Those wishing to receive the certificates online should also provide their WhatsApp numbers.

There are no registration or entry fee. Registration should be done by calling up in the below-given phone numbers.

This facility is not available on other phone numbers of Manorama.

Thiruvananthapuram – 2334711, 2328198

Kollam – 2754354

Alappuzha – 2240551

Pathanamthitta – 2271750

Kottayam – 2587625

Kochi – 4447170

Thrissur – 2443074

Palakkad – 2537731

Malappuram – 0483 2900700

Kozhikode – 2367522

Kannur – 2704774, 2716600

Bengaluru – 22867345, 22247736

Chennai – 66918500, 90809 23633

Mumbai – 9833033017, 9892700265

Delhi – 23314016, 23766687

Dubai – 00971 43748920