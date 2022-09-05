Names invited for Vidyarambham in Malayala Manorama

Malayala Manorama is organising a grand ‘Vidyarambham 2022’ ceremony on October 5 in eleven identified centres in Kerala, besides Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Dubai.
People can register the name of their children in the ‘Ezhuthiniruthu’ event.
Prominent cultural leaders will initiate children into the ‘World of Letters' on Vijayadashami Day at all these centres. All those children attending the ceremony will be issued certificates carrying their photos.
The registration can be done over the phone or by visiting the ‘Malayala Manorama’ offices directly from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Those wishing to receive the certificates online should also provide their WhatsApp numbers.
There are no registration or entry fee. Registration should be done by calling up in the below-given phone numbers.
This facility is not available on other phone numbers of Manorama.
Thiruvananthapuram – 2334711, 2328198
Kollam – 2754354
Alappuzha – 2240551
Pathanamthitta – 2271750
Kottayam – 2587625
Kochi – 4447170
Thrissur – 2443074
Palakkad – 2537731
Malappuram – 0483 2900700
Kozhikode – 2367522
Kannur – 2704774, 2716600
Bengaluru – 22867345, 22247736
Chennai – 66918500, 90809 23633
Mumbai – 9833033017, 9892700265
Delhi – 23314016, 23766687
Dubai – 00971 43748920