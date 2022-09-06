Rabies deaths: Kerala asks Centre to do quality checks on vaccines again

The state government has written to union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya seeking a directive to re-examine the quality of available anti-rabies vaccines in Kerala as stray dog bites have claimed another life.

Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that the letter was sent in the context of public concern after a fifth person died of dog bites in Kerala despite being administered the rabies vaccine.

On Monday, a 12-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment for rabies despite taking three doses of vaccination.

The deceased, Abhirami, had been bitten by a stray dog at Perunad in Pathanamthitta district. She had sustained six bite wounds, including one near an eye.

"All five had been administered with the rabies vaccine that was issued with certificates after quality checks at the Central Drugs Laboratory, which functions as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act," Veena George said.

The minister said the certificates and batch number of the vaccines that were administered to the five victims were with the KMSCL (Kerala Medical Services Corporation, which is a govt-owned health service provider).

"The state health department has directed KMSCL to send the vaccines for re-examination. To help ease the public tension, we have asked the Centre to ensure the speedy completion of tests," said Veena George.

The minister added that an expert panel that was set up in the wake of the recent dog bite deaths has suggested to examine the antibody present in the victims who were vaccinated.