12-year-old girl dies of rabies despite taking 3 shots of vaccine

Kottayam: A 12-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment for rabies infection at the Kottayam Medical College, passed away on Monday despite taking three doses of vaccine.

Abhirami, daughter of Harish from Sheena Bhavan, Mandappuzha Cherthalappadi in Perunad, was admitted to Kottayam MCH on Friday night in critical condition.

She was attacked and bitten by a stray dog when she went out to buy milk on Perunad Carmel Engineering College Road on August 14. There were six bite wounds on her legs and another one on her face near the eye.

The first vaccine was taken from Pathanamthitta General Hospital. The next two doses were taken from Perunad Family Health Centre. The hospital had informed her family that the fourth dose of vaccine was due on September 10.

After the girl developed some physical discomfort, she was taken to a private hospital in Pathanamthitta on Thursday. She was sent home from the private hospital after taking an X-Ray.

On Friday evening, her condition worsened. She was foaming at the mouth and her eyes rolled up, family members said. She was taken to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital immediately.

After being assessed as highly critical, she was taken to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Friday night. Abhirami was a 7th-grade student at Mailapra SH School.

20 people died of rabies infection in 2022

With anxiety mounting in the state over the recent deaths of some people due to rabies infection despite vaccination, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recenty assured that the government would set up an expert panel to examine the quality of the anti-rabies vaccine being given in hospitals in the state.

Chief Minister said the recent deaths due to the rabies infection have triggered a huge concern among people and a panel could be deployed to study about the vaccines also.

A total of 20 people have died due to rabies infection in Kerala so far this year. Of them, 15 persons had not taken the prescribed anti-rabies vaccine and one had accepted the jab only partially.

However, four among the deceased had taken the vaccine as prescribed by the health experts.

While the total number of reported dog bites was over 1.35 lakh in 2017, it has shot to 1.83 lakh.