Indian medical students from Ukraine permitted to continue studies abroad

As a relief for medical students who had to return from war-torn Ukraine, the National Medical Commission has permitted them to complete their studies in other foreign universities.

The NMC has allowed Indian medical students from Ukrainian universities to pursue the academic mobility programme.

However, they will have to fulfill the Screening Test Regulations.

Earlier, the NMC did not permit doing any part of the course, including training and internship, at a different university.

But it is understood that following discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs, the no-objection has been issued.

The degree, however, will be awarded by the parent university in Ukraine.

Several Indian students who returned midway into their medical education in Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the east European nation had filed petitions in the Supreme Court seeking their inclusion in Indian universities.

Earlier, a Lok Sabha Committee had recommended the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare consider accommodating these students as a one-time measure.

Recently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a response to Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor that the returnees once they qualify for the Foreign Medical Graduate examination, will have to undergo a two-year Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) instead of the existing one year programme.

According to the minister, it was essential “to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by them during the undergraduate medicine course in the foreign institute as also to familiarise them with the practice of medicine under Indian conditions”.