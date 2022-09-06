Need a court order to register case against Jaleel: Delhi Police

Published: September 06, 2022 12:50 PM IST Updated: September 06, 2022 12:56 PM IST
KT Jaleel. File photo: Manorama

New Delhi: The Delhi Police informed a court here on Tuesday that it would register a case against Kerala legislator KT Jaleel for the controversial 'Azad Kashmir' remark only if a court order is issued to this effect. 

The Rouse Avenue District Court has scheduled a hearing of the case next Monday.

A complaint was filed against Jaleel by lawyer GS Mani at Tilak Nagar Police Station for his controversial Facebook post wherein he used the terms 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir' and 'Azad Kashmir'. The complaint was later transferred to the cyber police division. 

The Delhi police also inquired why they should investigate the matter when the Kerala police are already looking into it.

The Kerala police has registered a case against the MLA last month after a sub-court in Thiruvalla directed them to do so after considering a plea filed by RSS member Arun Mohan.

The case was registered under Section 153 B of IPC and Section 2 of Prevention of Intention to National Honour Act, 1971. The remark was intended to induce communal tensions in the society, the FIR stated.

The former State Minister had triggered a row by terming Jammu and Kashmir as ‘India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir’ and referring to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as 'Azad Kashmir'. Defending himself, Jaleel said he had written Azad Kashmir within double inverted commas, implying it was not his view.

In the post, he had said, “Jammu, Kashmir Valley, and Ladakh form the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan is known as ‘Azad Kashmir’.

