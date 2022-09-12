Kashmir remark: Court directs Delhi Police to register FIR against KT Jaleel

Thiruvananthapuram: The Additional Metropolitan Magistrate has directed Delhi Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against MLA K T Jaleel over his controversial Kashmir remark on Facebook during his visit to north India a couple of months ago.

Delhi Police had earlier said a new case would be filed against Jaleel if the court so directs.

The complainant, Adv G S Mani, had submitted to the court that there was no limit on registering more than one FIR in the same case.

Jaleel, in his Facebook post, used the terms 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir' and 'Azad Kashmir', thereby inviting a flurry of opposition over the apparently anti-national references.

Though the MLA deleted the post soon after the uproar, he came out defending his view, saying it was misinterpreted.

The controversial references were in a relatively long post elaborating on the socio-political and historical aspects of Jammu and Kashmir.