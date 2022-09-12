Kashmir remark: Court directs Delhi Police to register FIR against KT Jaleel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2022 04:17 PM IST
KT Jaleel. File photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Additional Metropolitan Magistrate has directed Delhi Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against MLA K T Jaleel over his controversial Kashmir remark on Facebook during his visit to north India a couple of months ago.

Delhi Police had earlier said a new case would be filed against Jaleel if the court so directs.

The complainant, Adv G S Mani, had submitted to the court that there was no limit on registering more than one FIR in the same case.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jaleel, in his Facebook post, used the terms 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir' and 'Azad Kashmir', thereby inviting a flurry of opposition over the apparently anti-national references.

Though the MLA deleted the post soon after the uproar, he came out defending his view, saying it was misinterpreted.

The controversial references were in a relatively long post elaborating on the socio-political and historical aspects of Jammu and Kashmir.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout