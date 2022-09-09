Local CPI leader nabbed with 2.5 kg ganja in Pathanamthitta

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2022 12:21 PM IST Updated: September 09, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Jithin Mohan.

Pathanamthitta: Excise officials on Friday arrested AIYF (All India Youth Federation) district committee member and CPI Kodumon cadre assistant secretary Jithin Mohan from Adoor here for carrying 2.5 kg of ganja.

Another accused, Ananthu, who was with Jithin, fled the scene.

Jithin is an accused in several criminal cases, including the incident where he stoned and injured the Kodumon SI during a conflict that broke out at the cooperative bank there.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per Excise officials, Jithin is part of a racket that delivers ganja to peddlers in Adoor and surrounding areas.

The Maruti Alto car the two were travelling in has also been taken into custody.

The arrest was made during the Onam special drive led by Adoor Excise Range Inspector Biju N Baby.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout