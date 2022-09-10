Vellappally accuses Pinarayi's LDF govt of upper-caste appeasement

SNDP (Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has been showing signs of 'Savarna' (upper-caste) appeasement.

Addressing the Sree Narayana Jayanthi celebration in Pathanamthitta, Natesan said the Ezhava community that he represents was still being subjected to casteist abuses and denied rights. “Today, someone told me that there has been an increase in Savarna appeasement on the part of the left government. I thought about it and realised he was right,” said Natesan.

He also accused the state government of capitulating to the demands made by the fishing community at Vizhinjam led by the Latin Church while his community was being largely overlooked. "At Vizhinjam, the government has accepted nine out of the ten demands made by the Latin community just after they started the strike.

"But here, even if we split our chest open, they would ignore us. When we demand our rights we are abused based on our caste," Natesan said.

In the presence of Health Minister Veena George, Natesan confronted the state government on the matter of the 10% quota allotted to the poor among the forward communities.

"In the Travancore Devaswom Board, 94% of the staff belong to a particular community while the remaining 6% is split between Dalits and backward communities. Why is that? In addition, the government recently gave 10% extra reservation to the indigent among the forward caste. Those who have enough, are given more," he added.

Last year, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the 10% reservation that was aimed to uplift the poorest among the forward communities will not deprive the Dalit and backward communities of their rights.

Natesan urged the members of his community to unite and prosper.