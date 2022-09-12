Govt doctors' strike tomorrow, to go on mass leave on Oct 11

Thiruvananthapuram: The doctors in the state Health Service will strike work on Tuesday against "the government's inordinate delay in delivering promises", the medical officers' association said on Monday.

As a mark of protest, the doctors will stage a dharna in front of the Directorate of Health Services office here and district offices on Tuesday. They will go on a mass leave on October 11, said a press release issued by the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA).

“The cuts in salaries, including basic pay of doctors outlined in the 11th pay commission shows the utter disregard of the Health Department towards medical professionals,” the release stated.

The Finance Department had assured in writing that the doctors' demands on time-bound higher grades, promotion in 3:1 ratio, and increase of rural-difficult rural allowance would be addressed at the earliest. They were also assured of a positive response on issues like slashing basic pay by Rs 8,500 for Entry-level Medical Officers and not allowing promotion for those who received promotion after 2019.

The protests were delayed due to the onset of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic though the authorities failed to issue the order in January.

KGMOA press release dated Sept 12, 2022

As a result, the KGMOA was forced to stay away from duties excluding emergency surgeries and casualty on May 1. However, the order issued by the government following this neither addressed the major concerns raised by the doctors nor provided clarity on the matters mentioned in the order.

As a result, the KGMOA has decided to observe protests across the state on September 13, the release said.

The doctors will go on mass leave on October 11 if the government's callous attitude towards medical professionals continues.