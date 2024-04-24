BJP creating panic among people in name of religion: Priyanka Gandhi

Malappuram: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP of shifting the focus of Indian politics from answering the concerns of the people to misleading them with blatant lies and emotions.

“The BJP is creating panic by propagating religion and that the lives of the people in this country are in danger. However, they will not utter a word about what they have done for the development of the people,” said Priyanka while attending a campaign for Rahul Gandhi, who is the Lok Sabha candidate in Wayanad, at Edakkara near Nilambur in Malappuram.

The BJP has weakened the democracy and the democratic institutions in the country during their ten-year tenure. They have been revamping the school syllabuses and are toying with the emotions of the people, Priyanka added.

“BJP has done nothing to create job opportunities or curtail the price hike in the country. BJP's campaign is yet to touch on points like what they've done to improve the lives of the common man, how many universities, schools and hospitals they have built etc,” said Priyanka, adding the BJP has been churning out lies using their wealth and influence to target Rahul Gandhi.

“Does anyone know a leader who handled such kind of a hate campaign with prudence, decency and love? He has reacted to the lies propagated by the governing party and spoken the truth to the people. He has been fighting against the BJP's ideology which aims to destroy the harmony of the people in the country,” said Priyanka.

Priyanka alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent in matters like farmers' protests, the violence in Manipur, when two girls were sexually assaulted in Hathras and Unnao, when Olympic medal winners took to the streets to protest against sexual atrocities etc. “He calls himself the strongest prime minister of the country. However, he has not even succeeded in solving the most common of issues of people,” she added.