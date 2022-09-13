Former Kerala minister and Janata Dal leader NM Joseph passes away

Kottayam: Former Kerala minister and senior Janata Dal leader Prof N M Joseph died on Tuesday. He was 79.

Joseph was the forest minister from 1987 to 1991 in the second E K Nayanar ministry.

A professor of economics at the Pala St Thomas College, he has also worked as a senate member of the Kerala University and president of Pala Marketing Society.

He was born on October 18, 1943 to Joseph Mathew and Annamma Mathew.

Joseph was the state president of Janata Dal and had also served as its national vice-president.

He became an MLA defeating PC George in Poonjar. He became a minister replacing MP Verendrakumar.

His mortal remains will be brought to his home in Pala by 4 pm on Tuesday. The funeral will take place on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former state minister. Joseph had earlier published an autobiography "Ariyapedatha Edukal".

