Something wrong with design of Kerala roads: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has reopened the debate over the condition of roads in Kerala just weeks after Kunchacko Boban's recent flick 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' caught the ire of the leftists for highlighting the issue of potholes.

Strangely though, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not targetted the LDF government. He has held both the CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF responsible for the condition of roads in Kerala.

"There is something very wrong with the design of your roads," said Rahul Gandhi as he addressed a gathering on the third and final day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.

He made gestures with his hand to indicate the wobbly nature of roads in the state capital. "I have been walking on the roads for the past couple of days and I've been watching ambulance after ambulance passing.

"Every five minutes an ambulance is coming. In fact, I'm not surprised that the ambulances have not killed anyone so far because they drive so fast.

"Then I asked who are these people who are going in these ambulances. And I was told that many of the people in the ambulances are victims of road accidents," said Rahul Gandhi.

However, the former national president of the Congress party made sure to not accuse the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. "I'm not saying it in a critical way. I'm just saying this from my experience because a lot of people are getting killed on these roads. I'm just saying this in a constructive way," he added.

Rahul Gandhi urged the state government "to sit down and make some rules regarding the design of these roads".

"Before coming for this yatra I used to think you are rash drivers, but now I have realised this is not true... I'm not blaming the LDF or the chief minister because these roads have been built by LDF and the UDF," he added.

Congress leaders K Sudhakaran, VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal, K Muraleedharan and Kodikunnil Suresh were among those present on the dais as Rahul Gandhi made these remarks.