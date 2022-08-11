Kunchacko Boban's potholed roads ad draws flak from Leftists

Kunchacko Boban's film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' which hit theatres on Thursday has kicked up a controversy after the makers released an advertisement urging people to come to theatres despite the 'potholes' on the road.

“There will be potholes on the road to the theatres. Please come anyway,” proclaimed the advertisement which was posted on Kunchacko's Facebook handle. Though the makers have clarified that potholed roads have a connection to the film's plot, a section of social media users, who are seeing it as an insult to the government, have called for a boycott of the film.

One social media user claimed she had planned to watch the film on the day of release, but now decided to watch the film only when the makers apologise and retract it.

Ever since the poster came out, the makers and cast of the film have been under cyber attack. Kunchacko Boban, meanwhile, has come out with a clarification about the movie poster. “The advertisement was not aimed at tarnishing the image of the Kerala government. The advertisement made me laugh. The roads in Tamil Nadu, not Kerala, is the issue in the film".

Opposition leader V D Satheeshan said everyone who is criticising the poster should view it as creative freedom. Why are those who fight for such creative freedom, criticising this. More people will see this film because of this backlash,” he added.

Hashim, 52, who was riding his two-wheeler, died after falling into a gutter last week near Nedumbasserry stirring outrage.The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the National Highway Authority of India to fill potholes on all roads under its jurisdiction and take action against the guilty.

The incident also spurred a slugfest between V D Satheeshan and PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on the condition of roads laid and maintained by the department.