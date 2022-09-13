Wreath placed under stray dog hung in public at Perunna

A stray dog was found hung in public at Perunna in Changanassery in the Kottayam district on Tuesday. The incident has come to light at a time Kerala has been witnessing dog bite cases regularly.

A wreath had also been placed near the dead animal that was found near the Subrahmanya Swami Temple at Perunna. It was later buried by locals.

The incident occurred a day after nearly a dozen stray dogs were found dead mysteriously in the Mulakulam Panchayat near Kaduthuruthy, also in the Kottayam district.

Animal lovers had alleged that the strays were poisoned. There were reports of nearly 40 bite cases in the locality of Mulakulam in recent weeks.

A case has been registered and the police are planning to perform post-mortems to ascertain the cause of death of the strays.

Meanwhile, at Perunna, locals have said that the dog that was found killed had regularly created trouble for commuters.