Cannabis plant in the kitchen; Fan, LED light to aid its growth

Our Correspondent
Published: September 16, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Allen and Aparna, who were arrested for growing cannabis in their kitchen. Photo: Manorama Online.

Kakkanad: Police arrest a man and a woman for growing a cannabis plant in the kitchen of their apartment. Konni Vallyathekketh Allen V Raju (26) and Kayamkulam Parumballi Puthanpuraikkal Aparna (24) living with Allen were arrested from their apartment in Nilampathinjimukal. Mallappally Kandathil Amal (28) was also arrested from the same apartment for possessing cannabis.

The apartment where they lived has been under police surveillance for the past two weeks.

Allen, a graduate, works with an IT company and Aparna is with a financial institution.

RELATED ARTICLES

The cannabis plant was being grown in a pot kept in the corner of their kitchen. The plant which had attained a growth of about four months is one and a half metres tall. It was being nurtured after learning about it from the internet. To aid the plant’s growth, a small fan was fixed near it for air circulation and an LED lamp was set up as its light source.

 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout