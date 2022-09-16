Transfer of judge who made 'provocative dress' remark stayed

Kochi: A division bench of the Kerala High Court has stayed the transfer of former Kozhikode District Judge S Krishnakumar, who made controversial comments while granting bail to writer Civic Chandran in sexual assault cases.

The bench consisting of Justice A K Jayakrishnan Nambiar and Justice Muhammad Niyas gave the order following the judge's appeal. They stayed his transfer as Kollam Labour Court Judge.

Earlier this month, a single bench of the High Court had dismissed his petition.

Judge Krishnakumar's observations regarding survivors in his two orders on the anticipatory bail pleas moved by Civic Chandran, in two sexual harassment cases, had stirred up a nationwide controversy.

While granting bail to Chandran in the case, judge Krishnakumar, in his order on August 2, observed that the accused was a reformist and against the caste system. Hence it was highly unbelievable that he would have touched her knowing fully that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the judge remarked.

The judge had also made controversial observations about the survivor's dress while granting bail to Chandran in another case.

In its August 12 order, the court observed that the photograph of the complainant, produced by the accused along with the bail application, would explain that she "herself is wearing exposing dresses which are having some sexual provocative one and it is impossible to believe that a man aged 74 and physically disabled can forcefully put the complainant on his lap and sexually press her breast."