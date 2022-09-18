First ABC centre in Kottayam to come up in Kodimatha

Kottayam: The first birth control centre in the district is to come up in Kottayam Municipality’s Kodimatha Dog care centre as part of implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.



The programme will follow the same techniques that were being practised.

Works are on to ensure that the facilities recommended by the Animal Welfare Board are in place.

Though the electrical works have begun, drinking water and air conditioner facilities are yet to be installed.

The District Administration hopes that the programme can be started on 30th September.

The ‘Kannur model’ of birth control facility for stray dogs is being mooted in the district.

The District administration is discussing such possibilities considering the emergent nature of the issue and the minimal time taken to install the same. A discussion would be held with the Kannur-based start-up company.

‘Kannur model’

Modern shelters as prescribed by the Animal Welfare Board would be made by the Mizone Incubation Centre and the programme can be implemented within a short span of time, in the Kannur model.

Only 15 days are required under this model to build a facility of 2500 sqft area. The condition is that land of not less than 20 cents must be handed over for developing the facility.

The facility will be built in such a way that it can handle the sterilization of 30 to 100 dogs per day. If required, the company would also arrange for specially trained dog catchers. The programme was successful in the Kannur district.

A stray dog attacks seven including a sleeping child in Pambadi; Dog found dead later

Pambadi: An aggressive stray dog bit seven persons including a student sleeping inside the house.

The incident happened in Velloor Nongal around 3 pm yesterday.

Parakkal Nisha Sunil (43), Kalayil Raju (64), Pathinettil Sumi Varghese, son Irin (10), Parayil Sebin (12), Kochuzhathil Ratheesh (37) and Pathazhakkuzhi native Sanand were bitten by the dog.

The dog which suddenly barged in bit those who were standing inside the house too. The family members cried aloud in fear.

The same dog bit all seven persons. The dog was later found dead.

12-year-old Sebin was sleeping on a sofa inside the house. He screamed as the dog bit him on his leg.

The dog went inside the house and bit Nisha Sunil also. Raju was walking by when he was attacked by the dog.

Sumi Varghese and Irin were standing on the road while they were bitten.

The same dog attacked Ratheesh and his friend Sanand as they were standing in the courtyard of his house.

All the seven bitten by the dog have sought treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Nisha Sunil, who was bitten by the stray dog says,

"While I was watering the plants, the dog came running. I rushed inside the house. The dog followed me inside and bit me. It bit me on my legs, hands and stomach. It left only after my daughter Neelu reached and hit the dog hard. I have deep bite wounds on my body."