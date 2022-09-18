Hijab ban to fuel division; RSS looking to alter history: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the RSS during his trip to Karnataka.

Pinarayi said alleged the RSS and BJP were trying to strangle history and the ban on hijab was meant to increase communal divide. "And the authorities cooperated with this move," he said while inaugurating the CPM rally at Bagepally, near Bengaluru, on Sunday.

"RSS' is trying to spread fear about the Muslim community. This is part of enforcing the idea that minorities are second-class citizens. The RSS is trying to create an atmosphere of fear throughout the country for such an achievement," he said.

"The Sangh Parivar is benefiting from the activities of the Popular Front," he said.

Pinarayi accused that religious and communal forces were trying to wear the mask of nationalism.