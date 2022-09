Thiruvananthapuram: A completely decomposed corpse of a woman was found in the well on a vacant plot of land in Vembayam on Sunday.

It has been transferred to the Medical College Hospital. The land is reportedly owned by Vembayam native Vettinad Stephen.

Based on the clothes worn by the woman, it is suspected that the body is of Vattappara native Anuja (26), who has been missing since August 30. Anuja went missing after her wedding was scheduled for September 4.