Threat to life? Indian History Congress organisers refute Guv Khan's claims

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2022 03:55 PM IST
Indian History Congress secretary Dr P Mohandas.

Kannur: The organisers of the Indian History Congress have refuted Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's allegations that there was an attempt to endanger him at the 2019's event at Kannur university.

Adequate security was provided to the governor at the venue, the Indian History Congress secretary Dr P Mohandas said.

"We had spent more than Rs 8 lakhs for the security arrangement," Mohandas said.

However, it is true that there were protests against the Governor. It was against Khan's remarks on the citizenship amendment act.

But, it was not a premeditated attack as Khan makes it out to be, Mohandas said.

The Indian History Congress had no part in it, and the protestors were removed swiftly, he added.

Regarding the alleged assault on the Governor by historian Irfan Habib, Mohandas pointed out that Habib and Khan are friends.

He said it was him and the university vice-chancellor who stopped Habib.

