AKG Centre attack: Accused intended to cause harm, states remand report

The police remand report on the AKG Centre attack states that the accused Jithin hurled the firecrackers intending to cause physical harm.

The report also mentions the involvement of a conspiracy. Jithin, who was later on the day remanded, had reportedly told a section of the local Youth Congress leaders and friends about the attack, the report states.

On forensic examination of the residue, traces of Potassium Chlorate was found, the report says. Potassium Chlorate is an oxidising agent that can be found even in safety matches.

According to the investigators, Jithin has confessed to launching the attack close to midnight on June 30 in retaliation to the CPM attacks on Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad and on a KPCC office.

The police say Jithin used a friend's Dio scooter, which is yet to be traced. At least 17,333 vehicles in the Thiruvananthapuram district have been checked to find the one that was used by the suspect to commit the crime.

Jithin works for an online taxi company and from there the copy allegedly traced his location during the day of the attack to Gowreesapattom. The police claim to have also found the t-shirt and shoes used by the accused during the attack.