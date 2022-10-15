AKG Centre attack: 2 more Youth Congress activists booked

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch on Saturday named two more as culprits in the AKG Centre attack case.

They are Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Suhail Shahjahan and Attipra Youth Congress local activist T Navya.

Both, now charged with conspiracy, are absconding. It is suspected that Shahjahan has fled the country.

The scooter used in the attack on the CPM headquarters reportedly belongs to Shahjahan's driver.

According to the police, it was Navya who brought the scooter to the city before handing it over to Jithin, the prime accused in the case.

Jithin, riding the scooter, flung low-intensity explosives inside the AKG Centre on the night of June 30.

It is unclear what prodded the youth for the attack. Jithin was nabbed by Crime Branch on September 22.