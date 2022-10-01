Comrade Kodiyeri was not brother-like, he was my brother: Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has penned an emotional note on his beloved comrade-brother Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has died.

It is hard to believe that comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is no more. It causes immense pain. He wasn't brother-like, he was my brother. We walked the same path, together.

Even when he was troubled by illness, Kodiyeri, the leader always thought about the party.

In his final days, he kept thinking about how to strengthen the party and resist the attacks it faces.

When he knew that the illness would prevent him from fully exercising his duties, not only did Kodiyeri voluntarily give up the party secretary post, he insisted on it.

Till a few days, before he fell ill, Kodiyeri used to be present at the party office of AKG Centre to attend meetings, and take initiative on ideological and administrative matters.

He applied his mind and body for the benefit of the party even as he suffered.

He showed immense mental strength to tackle the illness from the initial stage. When asked about his illness, he told mediapersons: 'Shouldn't we face it rather than sit and cry.'

It was the comrade's style to face any problems courageously. He stood tall, both in front of the illness and political troubles.

Balakrishnan was an able student leader who shone in organisational politics and got energetically involved in matters concerning society.

His political life was a blend of calmness, bravery and ideological resoluteness.

Balakrishnan was at the forefront of the communists who strived for communal harmony during the riots in Thalassery.