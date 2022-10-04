Man suspected for wife's murder found dead in Idukki

Kattappana: A man, who had been living alone in the house where his wife was murdered a year and a half ago, was found dead.

K P George, aged 68, died of a cardiac arrest, the police informed.

George’s death was amid a Crime Branch investigation into his wife’s murder. The police team found his body while investigating a complaint from his relative that George had gone missing.

On Friday, George had told his daughter that he would be going for a prayer retreat at Alappuzha. The body, recovered from the bedroom on the second floor of the house, had started to decompose.

The room was locked from the inside.

Chinnamma, his wife, was found dead on April 8, 2021 in the house located at Kochuthovala. As per the postmortem report she was choked to death. The police have not arrested anyone on the case.

George was also at home the day Chinnamma was killed. The police interrogated George many times and he was put through the lie detector test. Later, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

George’s funeral would be held at 2.30 pm at St George Jacobite Church. He is survived by his children Anu, Anju, Anuja, Anita and Eldos and sons-in-law Biju, Eldos, Mathukkutty, and Jis.