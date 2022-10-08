Human rights panel seeks explanation on ban on school tours at night

Our Correspondent
Published: October 08, 2022 08:57 AM IST
A tourist bus carrying students and faculty from Baselious School in Ernakulam's Mulanthuruthy crashed into a KSRTC bus on Oct 6, 2022. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has sought an explanation from the Transport Commissioner on the ban imposed on excursions at night following the horrendous bus crash at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad district in the early hours of Thursday,

The Transport Commissioner has to respond within four weeks to the notice issued by Commission Chairperson Justice Antony Dominic.

Earlier, General Education Minister V Sivankutty had demanded that the direction to avoid night travel while going on school tours must be strictly followed. As per the direction, travel must be avoided between 9 at night through 6 in the morning.

Nine people, including students, lost their lives as a tourist bus rammed a stationary bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. The former was carrying students of Mulanthuruthy-based Mar Baselious Vidya Niketan.  

