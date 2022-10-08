UK job scam: Overseas racket busted in Kottayam, 630 duped of Rs 37 cr

Ettumanoor: The police have busted a major job racket which duped 630 youths after promising jobs for them in the United Kingdom. A man belonging to Mundakayam in Kottayam district of Kerala has been arrested. Around Rs 37 crore was likely defrauded from gullible job aspirants.

The arrested person is K Ramesh of Prasad Colony, Vandanpathal in Mundakayam, who is the proprietor of Global Supreme Services, an employment agency based at Thellakom, near Kottayam town.

After the arrest, Ramesh was remanded by the court and his firm sealed by the police.

How youths were duped

Global Services had issued advertisements claiming to be the sub-agency of a Kozhikode-based firm and invited applications from job seekers for openings in the UK. Ramesh charged around Rs 6 lakh from each applicant as fees and youths from various parts of Kerala had fallen prey to the racket.

The firm had promised employment visas for jobs such as security guard, housekeeping supervisor and heavy truck driver in the UK.

Global Services had opened its office at Thellakom in January this year and it initially sent five youths from Kerala to London. However, none of these youths were appointed to any job. After realizing that they were cheated, these youths alerted relatives in Kerala and the scam was exposed.

However, by that time, hundreds of youths had registered with Ramesh’s agency and paid the money demanded by it. Subsequently, most of these youths were sent to Mumbai, where they realised that all the visa and travel documents given by Ramesh were fakes.

