Newlywed found dead in husband’s house

Thodupuzha: A newlywed was found hanging at her husband’s house in Kunnam. The deceased is Anusha George (24), wife of Mathews K Sabu, a native of Kollapally in Kunnam.

According to police, she was found dead at 9 pm on Tuesday. Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were in the house when she was found hanging in her room. Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Muthalakkode, she could not be saved.

Anusha, daughter of Dr George and Eby of Nedumala in Thondikuzha, married Mathews on August 18.

Her husband's relatives told the police that Anusha was undergoing treatment for depression for some time. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

DySP Madhu R Babu is leading the probe.