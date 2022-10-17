Widespread rain forecast in Kerala from today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2022 08:58 AM IST
A yellow alert has been issued by the IMD in 10 districts in Kerala on Monday. Photo: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Kerala till October 18. It has also issued a yellow alert in 10 districts on Monday. Isolated heavy to very heavy thundershowers and strong wind can occur in these districts. This situation will prevail for two days, said IMD.

It has also been informed that the heavy rainfall will be due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation in the southeast Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast and the possibility of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD added that a cyclonic storm is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea by tomorrow. It is also likely to move towards northwest and reach the Bay of Bengal, intensifying into a low-pressure area, by Thursday.

Yellow alert

The IMD has issued yellow alert in the following districts in the coming days:

October 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

October 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathananthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Orange alert
Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram by the District Collector on October 17 and 18. This is following a warning by IMD over isolated very heavy showers of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours in the district.

