UDF gears up for fierce protests against govt

Thiruvananthapuram: In a meeting held here on Tuesday, UDF allies decided it wasn't enough to follow the status quo approach towards the LDF-led ruling party in the state.

All constituents unanimously agreed to step up the intensity of the front's protests, with the focus on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The decision is to protest on several issues that are currently harrowing the government, such as the revelations made in the autobiography of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case; the PPE kit scam; the CM's foreign tour and overspending etc.

The meeting also assessed the positive atmosphere created by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and how to capitalise on it.

The front also met Daya Bai, who is on a hunger strike demanding support from the government for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod, and announced their solidarity with her.